Food 4 Thought

Food for Thought is a subgroup within Klesis, a registered Christian fellowship @ UCI. We meet weekly at a home 🏠teaching students how to cook πŸ‘¨β€πŸ³ and opening up a space to discuss about faith, regardless of what religious background you come from. Learn to cook some homemade dishes & discuss the big questions of life πŸ₯© πŸ₯— πŸ–