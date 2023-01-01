Interested in playing jazz at FGCU?
Audition for the FGCU Jazz Ensemble and Combos this Fall!
Jazz Ensemble Information Form
Please fill out the form if you're interested in participating in the jazz ensembles this coming school year. Audition material will be sent out by July 24th.
FGCU JAZZ ENSEMBLE
