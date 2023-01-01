FiA Northshore Winter Games
I can and I will Please note, all scores must be submitted within 48 hrs of completion.
11 Jan - 28 Jan : Accumulated Miles
Keeping FiA values, miles must be OUTSIDE! Must be validated by fitness app.
21 Jan : Can Balance
Enter your time results of balancing a can-good on your head in Warrior 3 pose without using hands.
21 Jan : Frisbee Throw
Please enter the count for successful throw/catch between partners in succession (no dropped throws).
21 Jan : Wallstand
Please enter your total time holding a handstand. Should look like a handstand, not a plank.
21 Jan or 28 Jan : Backwards Mile
Please enter your completion time for the backward 1 mile. Must be validated by fitness app.