Field of Grace VBS

Kick Creativity into High Gear Show kids the beautiful truth! Spark imagination and kick creativity into high gear at Spark Studios. In summer 2022, kids will learn that God’s creativity didn’t stop in Genesis. The Master Artist is working to redeem, reclaim, and transform us–His creation–to the design He planned for us. Kids will see the beautiful truth that they are God’s workmanship as they learn to use their talents to bring glory to Him. For ages 4-11