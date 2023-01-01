Gabriel Angel The Alchemist

I am Gabby a.k.a Gabriel Angel The Alchemist and I am a creative channel. I channel heart centered music and art. I also practice energy work and do grid work. I have been practicing Reiki for 5 years and have created music with a plethra of different types of sound this entire incarnation, as well as other life times. My mission is to serve humanity during this shift of conciousness, and ascension , through my art, music/sound frequency, spiritual knowledge, and energy/grid work. As a conscious mentor and a recording artist I have merged these parts of myself to create a community to share these transmissions. If you would like to schedule a session or a free strategy call please go to my website: GabrielAngel.org Here you will also find my store. Also find me on Band Camp! https://gabrielangelthealchemist.bandcamp.com/track/arcturian-call-re-master