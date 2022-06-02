How to get here:

If arriving via I-95 or the Turnpike onto I-595 WEST: Exit I-595 at Davie Road. This is the first exit off I-595 if you are arriving via the Turnpike. You will make a left turn onto Davie Road and drive under the interstate. Drive south about ½ mile on Davie Road to Nova Drive (second stop light). Turn right onto Nova Drive. Continue west ½ mile on Nova Drive to the first stop light, which is College Ave. Turn left and drive south ¼ mile on College Avenue to first entrance on right side of the