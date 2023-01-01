Googly Eye Cru's Avatar

Googly Eye Cru

GEC started as a sticker project in Brooklyn in 2003. Now 20 years later we are animating objects around the world. Keep you eyes peeled for a Hydrant or Garbage can near you. In 2021 we started bringing life to clothes and accessories so you can stay Googly All day long. Shop our collection on line or by clicking any of the following links.

