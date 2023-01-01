Gracious lions
stay connected
this link will give you our email so that if you have any questions of our performances the when's and where's please feel free to contact the lions
GoFundMe help the Lions record the album
Dear music lovers and supporters, We are Gracious Lions, a talented duo of musicians who have been passionately creating and performing music Days and we're excited to express that we have made some beautiful Music that we have shared with beautiful people Like yourself so far. We are thrilled to announce that we are currently in the process of recording our very first album! However, we are facing a challenge in funding our project and are in need of your help. We are asking for your support
Gracious Lions "YouTube"
Gracious Lions, the duo known for creating mood music, is currently getting prepared to record their first album. This upcoming project will be an exciting milestone for the duo as they look forward to sharing their unique sound with a wider audience. The deep-rooted guitarist's playing style is reminiscent of the classic reggae rhythm guitar, while the eclectic male singer's vocal delivery channels the spirit of Michael Jackson Marvin gaye and Stevie Wonder's powerful and emotive voice. Gracio…