GoFundMe help the Lions record the album

Dear music lovers and supporters, We are Gracious Lions, a talented duo of musicians who have been passionately creating and performing music Days and we're excited to express that we have made some beautiful Music that we have shared with beautiful people Like yourself so far. We are thrilled to announce that we are currently in the process of recording our very first album! However, we are facing a challenge in funding our project and are in need of your help. We are asking for your support