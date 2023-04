Angela Swift for Greenwich Color Challenge

The Parent Teacher Association (PTA) for the International School at Dundee (ISD) in Riverside, CT, will host its sixth annual Greenwich Color Challenge on Saturday, April 1, 2023. The Color Challenge is a 1.5 mile run/walk through Old Greenwich and Riverside with 10 obstacle stations and six “color” stations, where participants can be dusted with bright, non-toxic powder—it’s a fun and colorful day for all!