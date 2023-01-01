Happy at Home

Are you presently in need of reliable home care assistance? If so, we would like to introduce ourselves. We are a home care agency based serving the greater Boston area and beyond. At Happy at Home, we know that the intended audience is senior citizens who need some help with daily tasks that they're unable to do alone. Our Waltham home health care agency is licensed and certified by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Our care is friendly and familiar—and most importantly, tailored to your needs. Whether you need assistance with daily tasks or just want to spend quality time with your loved ones, you can rest assured that we will help. We strive to perfect our care plan when adding new team members and participate in ongoing training throughout the year— which includes everything from client assistance to professional skill-building. Our comprehensive in-house training programs are unique, and we believe that this is one of the primary reasons our aides are so well-trained.