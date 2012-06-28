Come learn about important health topics and preventative measures you can take to be the healthiest you can be! We have raffle items valued up to $70 for participants!
When will you be attending the Community Health Fair?
The raffle will take place after both the Wednesday and Friday sessions are complete. Participants will be given tickets based on which stations they participate in and over 15 prizes will be given out. Winners will be contacted during the next week.
The raffle includes Mass General Brigham branded metal water bottles (blue), assorted pans and serving utensils, Queen bed 8-piece sheet set, and more!
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2023 the dtx company