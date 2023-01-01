Highlistic Society
You have been approved to be apart of DFW 1st Annual Cannabis Festival! Do not give link to no one!!! Tickets are below!
Highlistic Society VIP GAS PASS
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗲𝘁𝘆 presents to you for the first time in the DFW, a 2-3 day private cannabis convention! This Ticket is the VIP GAS PASS to get into every event we are hosting. This ticket includes a 3 course dinner @ Herbology and a villa stay at our camping event Higher Grounds experience.
Higher Herbs Early Bird Pass
This Ticket includes entry into Herbology and overnight stay at Higher ground camping experience.
Herbology VIP KUSH PASS
Gain the knowledge to grow medical-grade and the intentional uses of cannabis and its cultural importance over a 3 course dinner.
Higher Grounds Experience Mid Grade Pass EARLY BIRD Ticket
This MID-GRADE Pass is for Higher Grounds Camping Experience only.
Media VIP Ticket
This ticket is only for approved photographers and videographers!! No refunds!!! Please sign up on website if interested.
Event Schedule
This Link will take you to all the schedule upcoming events for 420/23 weekend. This link will be updated Frequently to add other events or plans that will be going on for 420.
Host Speakers & Sponsors
Click this link to find the who is apart of helping us create this Lit experience for you!
Would you like to be apart of this Event?
We are looking for Host, Speakers, Artists, Vendors and Volunteers.
Higher Ground Festival Camping Checklist
If you are attending our camping festival you would need a few items on this list for a enjoyable stay. We will provide the following below. -Camp Care Team in each camping area. -Complementary Breakfast -VIP tickets 10% off all vendors -VIP shower, bathroom & sanitary station -Public pot areas -A Lit Experience
Membership Rules
This is a private event if you share any information regarding our locations or ticket link to this event to anyone thats not a members you will not be able to attend any more of our events. Our events are created for us to have a safe space and vetting our guest individually is what help us to make that happened.