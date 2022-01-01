I am the owner of JCM Sugar Salon & Body Contouring located in Tomball, Tx north of the greater Houston area. I offer natural sugaring body and facial hair removal,body contouring, V-Steaming and more. Most importantly confidence to all my clients. I’ve been in the beauty industry for over 15 years. I am deeply passionate about helping people feel confident in their own skin. My goal is to help each and every person that steps through the doors of JCM Sugaring Salon & Body Contouring feel comfortable and confident in their skin in the safest, most natural way possible.