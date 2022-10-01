Jeremias Jimenez

After touring through 120 schools , winning BET’s Apollo, and completing the final project for his group “Fame or Juliet” Jeremias Jimenez has chosen to venture off as a producer, songwriter, and solo artist. His adventure began in Lynn MA, a small city outside of Boston and has landed him in the heart of GA. “I produce, write, and record all of my work. I create concept albums with substance. Each album has a different sound as well as a concept. My goal is to compete with the best of today’s artist Drake, Cole, Kendrick, and my greatest inspiration Kanye West”.