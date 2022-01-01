Danielle Beckham

Hi friends, I am Danielle aka Dani, I live in beautiful Lake Stevens, WA. I have been married to the love of my life Daniel for just over 21 years. We have 2 kiddos and a fur baby. Jacob (an avid trumpet player) is our too smart for his own good first born and is about to start his sophomore year in HS. Rylee our daughter is about to start her freshman year, and is our smart, athletic girl who takes us all over the place playing club softball. And rounding out the fam is our little floof Gizmo (aka Pup Pup) our 2 yr old Yorkiepoo.