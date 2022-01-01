J Vicious

Versatile, Heart, And Dedication Just The Beginning Of An Artist Name J Vicious Started From A Beat Making Software To A Full Fledge Artist He Always Had Passion For His Music A 110% Independently He Will Not Stop Until They Listen A Give His Music And Listen He Promise You Want Be Disappointed You Can Hear In His Music That He's Very Very Serious His Demeanor Is One Of Kind Very Gritty Type Sound Just Understand He Want Take No For An Answer He Wanna Prove He Deserve To Be Here Amongst Other Artist