Woodz

Jordan Gatewood a.k.a Jwoodz, is a Rap artist based out of Dallas-Fort Worth. His music embodies the sound of hip-hop from new wave flows, to the essence of lyrical flavor from historic artists. This gifting makes him phenomenally versatile. Jwoodz’ high energy creates an electrifying atmosphere at live shows and on record. He strives to use the art of music to reach the lost, encourage and inspire listeners. Jwoodz mission is to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ and nothing more.