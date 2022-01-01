Katrina Caulder
A few of my preferred social organizations to donate to/learn from.
Navajo Water Project
Funds directly assist the Navajo Nation in protecting their water/land recourses from ecological damage/pollution
Black Lives Matter Global Org
Assists Black communities globally in the fight against systematic racism
Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund
A national organization, founded in 1974, helps protect and promote the rights of Asian Americans
NM Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs Inc.
Assists survivors of sexual assault in the New Mexico area
New Mexico Scholarship AC/BA opportunity
For NM students pursuing a four year or two year degree who maintain a 2.5 GPA while completing their college courses