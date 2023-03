Kelly Best

Hi!! I’m Kelly Best. I’ve been making quilts off and on for the past 10 years. Moreso on for the last 3. I make them as big or as small as one wishes them to be. I also make memory quilts with loved ones clothing. Quilting takes me to a whole new place. I absolutely love making them and love what I do. The most therapeutic part of the process for me is binding. I sit on my couch, watch Hallmark and hand bind each and every one!! I’ve also recently started making covers for pillows.