Kya's Promise - Ukrainian Humanitarian Aid

Funds donated using these links are being directly used by our team of DADS on the ground in Poland. These funds will be used to pay for emergency medical aid, surgery equipment, trauma gear, prescription medicines, dry & canned goods, pantry staples, clean water, baby formula, diapers and basic necessities for the citizens of Ukraine - specifically Kherson Orphanage, Vinnystia village and Mykolaiv Emergency Hospital. Funds may also be used for the cost associated with procuring these goods, such as Flights, baggage fees, drivers, fuel, lodging and shipping expenses.