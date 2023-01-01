GoFundMe

We are K-pop Store Boston (aka KSB). Our goal within this year or next year is to open up a storefront in Boston, MA. Being a brand new and up-and-coming small business, the costs to open up a storefront are a lot of investment. Any donations will help and go towards expenses like rent, interior design, and inventory costs. The opening up of a storefront for our store will be the first official K-pop store in the city. Help us bring the K-Pop community together in Boston, MA!