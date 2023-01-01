Welcome babe!

I’m so glad your here 🤍 I’m Kristan! Here’s my story 🫶🏽 One day I woke up & decided I was done living a life of stress all the time. Going to to the same ol job for the next 30 + years, barely seeing my family, working constantly and still barely having enough money to live didnt sound appealing to me & I wanted a better life for my family. I wanted to be able to afford all the fun things too. I already loved these products.. why not get paid to recommend them? Definitely didn’t think I’d be any good at it. No following on social media.. hardly any friends and certainly no sales experience.. ⏩ fast forwarrrrrd Turns out I am good at it & now we’re buying our dream house in fl in the fall! All because I said yes to that online bizz I didn’t think I’d be any good at but knew my family deserved more so I said yes anyways! Anyone can be good at this because there are a ton of trainings and everything is taught to you! 🥰 I’m beyond thankful that I did! Oh and the products? OBSESSED with it all! If you’re not using these products what are you doing?! They changed my life! And they are toxin free & vegan! Can’t get any better than that in my opinion! But yeah! Living that 7 day weekend! ☀️ I am soooo thankful for this opportunity and I love helping others reach all of their goals and live their dream lives too! Helping people live their best life is one of the best feelings! Whether it be a couple hundred extra a month or 6 figures a year, I can help you! I’ve helped 100s of women! I truly love that I’m able to create the amount of income that I deserve for myself & my family. I love that now we can go on vacations & I don’t have to tell my family “no we can’t afford that” Oh and the best part? I can help YOU do all of this too! 🤍 If working from your phone, anywhere at your own pace & your own schedule creating the income you want & deserve while transforming your hair and boosting your overall confidence, free trips & great friendships sound good to you? Then you’ve come to the right place! Fill out the application linked below & we’ll see if you’re a good fit! 🫶🏽 The hair line has helped me grow my hair and make it the healthiest it’s ever been in the literal first use! And it’s only gotten better! 🥰 I can help customize a plan for your hair goals as well! You’ll find my free hair consult below as well🥰 Feel free to reach out to me on any of my platforms below for more info on anything 🤍 Chat soon friend! 🫶🏽