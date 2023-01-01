KW Prosperity - Charge the Storm
Utilize the resources below to target skills that will help you WIN in the shifting market!
2023 Listing Presentation Video
Master your essential Listing Presentation skills! Bill Boswell's powerful breakdown on "Why KW? Why the Prosperity Network? Why YOU?" that will supercharge your ability to convert listings leads in the current market.
2023 Listing Presentation Slides
Save, customize, and present to your sellers to win the listing! Accompanying slides to Bill Boswell's 2023 Listing Presentation video.
COBSS Concept for Navigating a Low Inventory Market
COBSS: "Connection of Buyer Seller Sequence" How to CREATE inventory in a low inventory market in 5 simple steps. 20 minute video that we recommend you watch today!! Powered by the Prosperity Network and presented by Bill Boswell.
COBSS Concept - Infographic
One-page summary of the COBSS Concept for you, or to present as a strategy to your buyer during consultations.
Gary Keller's "Think Like a CEO Podcast"
*NEW* SEASON 6: Charge the Storm. Study the mindset needed in a shifting market! We recommend starting at Season 6, Episode 1 "Charge the Storm". Available on your favorite podcast platform.
FB Page: Prosperity Network Inventory & Buyers
This FB group has been specifically made for our ENTIRE Prosperity Network (Wayne & Sparta campuses) to share our "have buyer/need buyer" information. ** IF YOU HAVE A BUYER/SELLER NEED, OFF-MARKET LISTING, OR LISTING COMING SOON, SHARE IT WITH OUR INTERNAL PROSPERITY NETWORK HERE!