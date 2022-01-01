Langstaff & Sloan Inc.
Langstaff & Sloan have provided residential and commercial electrical services in the GTA since 1991. Our commitment to providing professional and reliable electrical services has made Langstaff & Sloan an Authorized Contractor of Toronto Hydro Energy Services. We specialize in providing Knob and Tube rewiring services and have extensive experience with high-rise Sub Metering, retrofit lighting, leasehold improvements, and multiple Utility/OPA sponsored programs, such as Peak Saver. Our company actively embraces innovative and green technologies and provides our clients with courteous service at competitive rates.
To provide our clients the best Services at a reasonable price. To always be extremely diligent about safety in every aspect. To maintain a professional atmosphere, focused on work ethic. To continue to improve our skills: professionally and personally in making the right decisions. To assist in making the right decisions for our clients.
Knob and tube wiring removal has been our specialty since 1996. One of our strengths is in taking ownership of the patching required to repair the holes made by the rewiring. This makes our holes more “patching friendly.” We always aim to complete projects with efficiency and treat your residence as a home and not just a job site. We
We represented Toronto Hydro as well as Etobicoke Hydro when these services were offered in programs to upgrade residential services and paid incrementally on your electricity bills. As a result, this is one of our major strengths due to high volume. Langstaff & Sloan Inc. can guide you through the entire process from arranging the Service Location layout with your Local Distribution
Between the late 1970s to the early 1980s, electricians and other contractors used aluminum wiring in Ontario when constructing new homes. It was an approved home wiring method. Also, it was a more affordable option than copper. By the late 1980s, this home wiring practice became obsolete. All related home devices compatible with aluminum were slowly phased out. Today, these devices
If you’re in the midst of looking for a new house, chances are you’ll have to spend a bit of money-making some changes to the home you purchase. For example, finding aluminum wiring in homes is not a reason not to purchase a home you love, but you will need to set aside some budget to have this outdated electrical
If you’re in the midst of looking for a new house, chances are you’ll have to spend a bit of money-making some changes to the home you purchase. For example, finding aluminum wiring in homes is not a reason not to purchase a home you love, but you will need to set aside some budget to have this outdated electrical
One of the best ways to ensure you have commercial electricians in Toronto you can count on us to be proactive. Since electrical hazards or concerns can affect everyone that comes into your business space, it’s important to find a qualified electrician that can handle any maintenance or repairs that might be necessary. If you are a business owner, don’t wait
If you currently have aluminum wiring, you should know that it can still be considered a safe option. While there can be some problems with aluminum wiring in homes, there are special considerations that need to be followed and upgrades that should be completed in order to make your space as safe as possible. Aluminum electrical wiring does have several properties
Electrical issues are no joke. These hidden problems can cost you a lot without you even being aware of them. While this can be quite common during homeownership, it certainly doesn’t mean that you should try and cut corners. Hiring a professional electrician in Etobicoke is a very important step to take if you want to ensure your home is
As a homeowner, you hopefully only need to check your electrical panel box every once in a while. However, if you live in an older Toronto home, you may find yourself needing to pay more attention to your panel than you’d like. This is often a sign that it’s time for an electrical panel upgrades. Having to complete an upgrade can
Buying a home or starting a renovation are both intense projects that require lots of planning and preparation. However, even if you do all you can to ensure things go smoothly, you may face some unforeseen issues, such as knob and tube wiring. If you discover this outdated wiring in your current or future Toronto home, try not to panic. While