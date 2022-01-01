Langstaff & Sloan Inc. 's Avatar

Langstaff & Sloan Inc.

Langstaff & Sloan have provided residential and commercial electrical services in the GTA since 1991. Our commitment to providing professional and reliable electrical services has made Langstaff & Sloan an Authorized Contractor of Toronto Hydro Energy Services. We specialize in providing Knob and Tube rewiring services and have extensive experience with high-rise Sub Metering, retrofit lighting, leasehold improvements, and multiple Utility/OPA sponsored programs, such as Peak Saver. Our company actively embraces innovative and green technologies and provides our clients with courteous service at competitive rates.