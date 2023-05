Pualilia Dudoit

Mother and wife. Kanaka Hawaii Hula ‘Olapa Artist Licensed Tattoo Artist in Hawaii Working out of Old Moon Tattoo Collective in Kailua, Kona. Click the “Lilia Inks Website” to book an appt. Then click and submit the, “Tattoo Details form”. Feel free to email me if you have any questions or concerns. *I have the rights to only accept positive and necessary energy, & deny anything that is not of that essence✨