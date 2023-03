Link Starseed

For Tarot Readings $15 - 3 Card Pull $30 - 6 Card Pull $50 - 12 Card Fairy Oracle Yearly Guidance For a Video of Reading please add an additional $10 I will provide you with a link to my reading after uploading to my YouTube. All video readings will be private. Please state in description if you want a Starseed Oracle or Oracle of the Fairies Reading. I also need: Full Name Astrological Sign Preferred Contact Method