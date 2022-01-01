Little Minor Designs

I am Melle, an embroider, who started designing shirts for my Goddaughter. I would go to the stores to buy cute outfits and could not find anything that was glammed up enough for my princess. I decided to custom design a shirt for my Goddaughter and she and her family love it as well as wanted more designs. Now, I have a full kids embroidery business customizing shirts for boys and girls. Take a look at our inventory and choose one of our designs. We look forward to hearing from you with your custom order, today! All shirt orders ship out in a full 10 days and take an additional 3-5 business days to arrive. Outfits ship out in 14 days and take an additional 2-3 business days to arrive. If you need a rush order please contact me FIRST to ensure I can have it delivered by your needed date.