Twig

MINOR!! ✨ it/xe/ze ✨ Transmasculine Nonbinary Agender ✨ Clowngender/Catgender ✨ Neurodivergent!! ✨ Ask for discord ✨ Ouran Highschool Host Club, Danganronpa, Dead End: Paranormal Park, Hilda, Eddsworld, Camp Camp, Homestuck, Welcome to Hell, Transformers, Bojack Horseman, FNAF, Epithet Erased, The Cuphead Show, DDLC, Undertale, and Deltarune!! ✨ I do roleplay!! dm me for details!! ✨ Highest Kins: Matt (Eddsworld), David (Camp Camp), Haruhi Fujioka (OHSHC), Eugene (TTS), Logs (DE:PP), Molly (Epithet Erased), Jonathan (W2H), Jetfire (Transformers), Bumblebee (Transformers: Animated), Bulkhead (Transformers: Prime), Cassandra (TTS), Ejirou Kirishima (MHA), Gundham Tanaka (DRV2), Bifflewiffle (Camp Minecraft), Zane Ro’meave (Aphmau Mystreet), Equius Zahhak (Homestuck), John Egbert (Homestuck),