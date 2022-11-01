for ur visual aid of my wants (& needs)
glossier candle
~either works~
boy brow
~shade: brown~
depop top
~size: l~
burberry perfume
~her~
sunscreen
~smallest size~
sharpie pens
~or any fine point ones~
sticky notes
~hearts & bubbles~
cd/dvd player for mac
~silver~
pink plaid bedding
~size: queen~
timothée & saoirse cover
~entertainment weekly~
crush
~richard siken~
cleopatra & frankenstein
~coco mellors~
the secret history
~donna tartt~
timothée bookmark
little women
normal people
lemonade vinyl
~beyoncé~
blonde vinyl
~frank ocean~
so tonight that i might see
~mazzy star~
punisher
~phoebe bridgers~
1989 vinyl
~taylor swift~
record sleeves
~for protection~
