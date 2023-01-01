Entrepreneur | Founder | Author | Innovator E: [email protected] P: +1 312.569.9217
Handsome Girl
Handsome Girl is a bold and raw coming of age story about the impact of trauma, belonging, and finding your own path. *Contact Lorie to schedule a review.
The Sauna
A story about hope, resilience and the journey to healing. *Contact Lorie to schedule a treatment review.
Everything Humble - A Lifestyle Brand
Everything Humble is a new lifestyle brand. We’re your go-to place for t-shirts, hoodies, sweaters and more! Shop now!
Kanaph Chicago
KANAPH, LLC is a boutique consultancy assisting startups and small businesses with business registration, brand identity, marketing, and advertising services.
Brown Grandma in Chicago
The perfect children's book to add to your little one's reading collection! Grab your copy today!
