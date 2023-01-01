Loved by God Nation is a tribe of saints (led by the Holy Spirit) that live by the word of God.
Loved by God Website
Inspired by the Great Commission, Loved By God’s primary mission is to enlighten, empower, encourage and free God’s people from strongholds and bondage.
Join the MOVEMENT
"He who does not love does not know God, for God is love." 1 JOHN 4:8, NKJV The God is Love Takeover Comes to a city near you! Join us on our journey as we prepare for The Love Takeover... 12 cities in 12 months
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2023 the dtx company