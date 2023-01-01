Lake Ridge Christian Church Tribe
Find information on upcoming activities, join our remind, sign up for summer conferences, and get resources for students and parents. We're so happy you're here!
CIY MOVE Registration Form
Use this link to register with CIY. Next complete these steps! 1. Fill out a medical form for LRCC. Come in the office during hours or request to have one emailed to you. 2. Email or print and mail a copy of your students medical insurance card, for safety purposes. 3. Pay the $50 deposit. Checks can be made to LRCC. Total cost due June 1st.
Tribe Facebook Group
Join our Tribe Facebook group to stay up to date on all the latest events and happenings!
Remind Text Group
Don't use Facebook? Join our remind text system! We send out reminders for all events and Sunday night Tribe.