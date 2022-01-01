Lucie
Author of Jots of Becoming, Project HEAL Ambassador, mental health advocate and advocate for the Jewish community
Live interview with Project HEAL
Discussing treatment equity, Judaism and recovery, and my experience
Recovering with Grace Interview
Grace Izzo, recovery advocate and yoga teacher, interviewed me about my full recovery.
Peace Meal Podcast
Listen to my interview with Emily Program and Veritas' Collaborative Podcast, Peace Meal!
Recovery Bites Podcast Interview
Click here to listen to my interview with Karin Lewis, MA, LMFT, CEDS.
Interview with Body Justice Podcast
discussion on full recovering and dismantling antisemitism in recovery spaces
Live Interview with MEDA
MEDA (Multi-service Association of Eating Disorders) interviewed me to discuss my work in the recovery community
Navigating Recovery Podcast Interview
interview with author Catherine and social worker Francis about my book, my story, and intersections between Judaism and recovery
Cereal from the Box Interview
Discussing treatment, recovery, and Judaism with the lovely Gianna and Marie
See the Future Podcast feature
My conversation with Em and Georgie about Eating Disorder recovery and writing
Fears to Freedom Radio Feature
Interview with Alexandra Dawson, Eating Disorder recovery coach, on my journey
Quieting the Silence Live Recording
A panel on Eating Disorders on the Jewish community. I share my story and read my Mi Sheberiech