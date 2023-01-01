Madeline Anguiano
5’2 • c/o 2025 • 3.6 GPA Positions • 2B • OF

Hi, thanks for visiting my link. Softball has taught me so many responsibilities, managing time academically and athletically. I have met many players that turn into friends from softball. In any free time I come across, I truly enjoy spending time with my Family & Friends.

Starting my 2nd Year in FFA Welding

Helped start & Coach the 1st Middle School Club Team

Teaching drills to our youth at PHS Softball Summer Camp

I would love the opportunity to learn more about your program as I work to find the right fit to continue my academic and softball pursuits.