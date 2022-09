Makaila Jordan

FREEDOM. Financially and physically, that's why I joined. After finishing school I was holding on to a mountain of debt with loans and credit cards. I found a 9-5 that paid the bills but I knew I would be doing that alone for the rest of my life if I didn't make change. BE gave me the tools to get out of life what I truly wanted, FREEDOM. Start your journey and get what you want out of life. Check out the short videos below! Instagram: Makailas_world_ Contact: 469-487-9541