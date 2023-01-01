Masonna Films The Mixtapes
This is a Masonna Films collaboration albums Volume Bridging forces and featuring artists that I connected with to form this really DOPE piece of work. Every song is a powerful FORCE through the music and connection STAY TUNED FOR MORE. United we stand the STRONGER We ARE. World WIDE Music Movement.
Connect with me
By submitting, I agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Masonna Films the Mixtapes Vol. 1
Masonna Films The Mixtape Volume 1 Its a New Industry featuring the hottest artists around.
Masonna Films The Mixtapes Vol.2 The Dope Movement
Masonna Films The Mixtape Volume 2 The Dope Movement Its a New Industry featuring the hottest artists around.
Masonna Films The Mixtape Vol.3 Bridging Forces
Masonna Films The Mixtape Volume 3 Bridging Forces Its a New Industry.
Masonna Films The Mixtapes Vol. 4 Soundtrack Music
Masonna Films The Mixtape Volume 4 Soundtrack Music Its a New Industry featuring the hottest artists around the Earth.
Masonna Films The Mixtape Vol.5 The Spotlight
Masonna Films The Mixtape Volume 5 Its a New Industry featuring the hottest artists around the planet.
Masonna Films The Mixtapes Vol 6 Rap Renaissance
Masonna Films The Mixtape Volume 6 Rap Renaissance Concert. we turned the show into a mixtape
Masonna Films The Mixtapes Vol 7 The Conviction
Masonna Films The Mixtape Volume 7 It's a New Industry featuring the tracks from Loyalty 9 The Conviction now playing on youtube.
Masonna Films The Mixtapes Vol 8 Afro Beats Edition
Masonna Films The Mixtape Volume 8 Its a New Industry featuring the hottest Afrobeats artists around.