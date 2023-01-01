Shout out to my mutal @mollyinprogess that's where I got these suggestions from
Project Heal
"Our Mission Is To Break Down Systemic, Healthcare, And Financial Barriers To Eating Disorder Healing."
The National Alliance for Eating Disorders
"The National Alliance for Eating Disorders ("The Alliance") is the leading national non-profit organization providing education, referrals, and support for all individuals experiencing eating disorders, as well as their loved ones."
FEDUP
"We aim to spearhead the movement of marginalized communities by organizing and advocating for more accessible, affordable and culturally competent ED treatment. We envision representative research, media visibility, intersectionally-educated and gender-literate ED professionals, and financially viable treatment options that speak to our diverse experiences."