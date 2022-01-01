Meghan

*Virtual Cycle *Bootcamp *Bodyweight mobility *Personal training (virtual and in person) *Outdoor bootcamp *Tarot Reading *Reiki *Nutrition Coaching Meghan has been teaching bootcamp, strength, functional mobility, barre, personal training, indoor cycling, and TRX for over 10 years. Some of her certifications include: TRX and TRX functional training, ACE Group Fitness, ACE Core Specialist, Barre, Yoga 200 hour, Strong First Level I, Scwhinn Cycling, Cardio kickboxing and is a former Master instructor for a world-wide indoor cycling studio. She continues her education with physical and mental health to embed into her current programming and philosophy. She creates a space for anyone to invest in themselves and provides the tools, techniques and environment for all levels.