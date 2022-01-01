The Zowie-Banteah Cultural Center

Welcome to Mount Holyoke College’s Zowie-Banteah Cultural Center! The Zowie, located just upstairs from the Ortega, serves the needs of Native American and Indigenous students within the Five College community. Originally named Native Spirit upon its opening in 1995, it was later renamed the Zowie Banteah Cultural Center in 1997 in honor of an alumna who had an instrumental role in its founding. Join us for events, workshops, drop-in hours & much more!