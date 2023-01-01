College Bound

I am thrilled to share some exciting news that warms my heart and brings a sense of immense pride to our family. Our beloved Maurice Manley has been accepted into Fresno State University! As Maurice embarks on this new chapter, I want to take a moment to express my deep gratitude for your unwavering support. Many of you have asked how you can contribute to Maurice's journey into the next phase of his life. Your continued loving kindness and encouraging words mean the world to us, and they will undoubtedly enrich his college experience. I invite you to take a brief moment to share your words of encouragement with Maurice by clicking the link below. Additionally, I've included a link to Maurice's Amazon apartment wishlist. Your thoughtful contributions will not only provide him with practical items but also serve as a constant reminder of the strong community rallying behind him.