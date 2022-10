Nadro J

Nadro J is a young, up and coming artist from Pittsburgh, Pa. Nadro J’s music is like nothing you’ve ever heard before with his melodies and musical genius. Apollohorde is his musical label and they are on the rise. His musical versatility is shown throughout his music. Nadro J has performed at almost every place in the city and is building a name for himself, live and on social media!! Nadro has over 75,000 streams on Apple Music and Spotify!! GO STREAM “Impeached” on all platforms!!