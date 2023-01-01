Native Concrete & Sidewalk

If you're looking for a quality sidewalk contractor in New York City, look no further than Native Concrete & Sidewalk. We've been servicing the area for over the years, and we know our stuff—we can handle any sidewalk repair job you throw at us. Our expertise is in providing curb services and sidewalk replacement and patching. In addition to these services, we also offer DOT violation repairs so that you don't end up with a hefty fine from the city because of damaged sidewalks. If you've got a problem with your sidewalk, we'll get it taken care of quickly so you can get back to business ASAP! We also offer various cosmetic services: retaining walls, masonry services, and more. We are here to help people with whatever we can. So if your property needs some TLC after years of wear and tear, give us a call today!