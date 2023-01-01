NC LLC

All Natural Body Care Company. Focusing on sensitive skin and hair. Our products are great for all hair and skin types. We focus on healing and nourishing the hair and skin. Our products help to heal and protect the skin and hair. Our special hair and skin oil formula heals and treats everything from eczema, and psoriasis outbreaks to alopecia, athlete's foot, and much more. Our pain reliever knocks out pain and relaxes the muscles in minutes. That's is just some of our amazing products. As a black women owned business we make sure to be inclusive in our products and cover minority prominent skin and hair issue relief. We started making our products for ourselves personally when we saw that there were not many all natural skin and hair care products that really healed and helped our particular skin and hair ailments that did not smell horrible or cost outrageously unaffordable prices. We made it on our mission to create products that best suited us and the clients of our co-owner Pam, a licenced esthetician and beautician teacher, who specializes in hair care. We only make quality products that we ourselves would use! Check us out!