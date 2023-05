2nd Annual Shotgun Salute

Please join us for an afternoon of fun while raising money for the senior veterans in our local community. Enjoy a clay shoot followed by dinner and dancing. BYOB, but of course it can only come out after the shoot has been completed and guns are put away! Held on POW/MIA day so we never forget the sacrifices made by the servicemen. Please see the contact information on our website for any questions. https://honoringveteranlegacies.org/