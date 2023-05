Bare Beauty by Ebony

Hello, I am a Licensed Esthetician based in Floresville Tx. I specialize in full body waxing, but soon I will be adding many luxurious spa skincare services to my menu. After I graduated high school is when I figured out I had a love for all things skin, from the bold glam makeup to all the essentials of skincare. I continue to take course to further and better my technique to give the best service possible! ✨