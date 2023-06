Braided To The Tee

Hello! New to Tampa, Fl area. However, I have been braiding since I was 10! Anything my mom didn’t reach me has been self taught! I provide Hair services from braiding to weave styles and even wig instillation!! Message me & book. First styles are discounted in hope you can get a feel for me & see my worth. & vice versa. I stand behind my Quality > Quantity approach and I know you’ll return. (When you take the hair down) #StylesthatLast!