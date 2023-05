Ariel

Hi family and friends, I have an Amazon registry and a target registry with all of my needs for college if you would like to contribute. I will be attending Tuskegee University in the fall if you didn’t know . Also if you haven’t RSVP for the graduation pool party please do so ! Thanks for all your love and support. See you soon! <3 ApplePay -706-518-4690 Zelle- [email protected]