UPDATE (07/20 0700) - Games at Varity and North Switched to W3 & W4
J1 & J2 - Jersey Ball Fields
J2 Closest to Road/J1 Back Corner Additional Parking at Church Next Door
W3 & W4 - West Ball Fields
Fields located behind LH West Elementary W3 next to parking lot W4 further back to the East
Stand will be open all tournament long. Hot foods to include Hot dogs, Cheeseburgers, Preatzels, and Buffalo Chicken Dip! Water, Propel, Gatorade, and PRIME!
Join us for a Pancake Breakfast Bar Saturday Morning starting at 7:30am
Donate to Pelotonia
You can donate directly to Pelotonia here. 100% of participant-raised funds go to innovative cancer research at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute, including the Pelotonia Institute for Immuno-Oncology.
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2023 the dtx company