VDO CHECKLIST New Virtual Dispensary Owner Onboarding Checklist. Within your FIRST 24-72 hours...Be sure to click on the links below to get plugged in & stay plugged in! GET STARTED Within your FIRST 24 hours download the Faststart System below AND sign up for your VDO Training in your Greenhouse. (Contact your sponsor for recommended trainer info)
Login-GREENHOUSE
Explore your backoffice (Greenhouse), sign up for VDO Training, and make sure you're qualified.
Join OUR Facebook community
Use this group to invite customers, prospects, VDOs, & anyone interested in more info about the opportunity. Add them to the group, tag them on a testimony post & welcome post, then message them to follow up, answer questions, & help them become a VDO. Be sure to engage & post YOUR product reviews in the group.
The Virtual Dispensary Social Domination Calendar 2023
A guide for daily postings, pics, holiday calendar, & more.
EDIBLES STATION SET UP
Recommendations on products to setup the Edible Station as well as inventory suggestions.
