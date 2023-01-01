Onyx: An All Black Art Exhibition

In partnership with Creative Flagstaff and the Downtown Business Alliance “Onyx: An All Black Art Exhibition” is centered around the history of the black community of Flagstaff and the current narratives of black people residing here. It is told through the lens of young black artists, recorded behind the scenes and presented in their poignant works. It is the first of its kind, despite prominent black figures woven into the cultural tapestry of Flagstaff. We hope we can expand the cultural competency of you, the viewer of these artworks, by fostering an opportunity to better understand their significance to this place and the significance of black art to humanity.